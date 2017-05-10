Chicago's crime-predicting software

Media player
Chicago battling violence with crime-predicting tech
Police in Chicago are turning to big data and technology to help predict where and when violent crime might occur.
Violent crime is at a 19 year high in the US city of Chicago. In 2016 726 murders were committed - more than New York and Los Angeles combined.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
10 May 2017
