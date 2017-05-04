Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World's smallest 'cars' compete in a race
The world's first nanocar race has been taking place in Toulouse, France.
Six teams competed in the race which took place inside a scanning tunneling microscope.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
04 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window