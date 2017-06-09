Young app maker: Change world, become turtle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

10-year-old app maker's plan: Change world, become turtle

Yuma Soerianto, a 10-year-old app developer from Melbourne, Australia, was the youngest attendee at Apple's developers' conference this week. He has created five apps currently in the App Store, and runs his own YouTube channel to teach coding.

He spoke to the BBC's Dave Lee about his skills, ideas, and what he wants to be when he grows up.

Follow Dave Lee on Twitter @DaveLeeBBC

  • 09 Jun 2017