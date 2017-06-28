Media player
Ironing robot tackles creased clothes
A humanoid robot is being taught to iron clothes at Madrid's Charles III University.
The researchers hope Teo will one day be able to perform a number of household chores.
But the speed at which it works is one crease that still needs ironing out.
28 Jun 2017
