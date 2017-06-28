Ironing robot tackles creased clothes
A humanoid robot is being taught to iron clothes at Madrid's Charles III University.

The researchers hope Teo will one day be able to perform a number of household chores.

But the speed at which it works is one crease that still needs ironing out.

  • 28 Jun 2017
