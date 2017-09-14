Media player
How live facial capture is adding realism to CGI characters
A system of creating live rendering of computer-generated (CGI) characters’ facial expressions has been developed by Industrial Light and Magic (ILM).
Facial capture has been available for a few years, but this system aims to help those involved in the process see their results live.
The system should allow actors to give more realistic performances to computer-generated characters.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
14 Sep 2017
