Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Train app could help disabled travellers
Emily Yates is familiar with being forgotten with when she travels by train. She is a wheelchair user and says on occasions help to get her off a train has not arrived - leaving her stuck in the carriage going beyond her stop.
But a new travel app could make this process easier. She went to try it out in its development stage.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
18 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window