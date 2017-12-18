Train app could help disabled travellers
Emily Yates is familiar with being forgotten with when she travels by train. She is a wheelchair user and says on occasions help to get her off a train has not arrived - leaving her stuck in the carriage going beyond her stop.

But a new travel app could make this process easier. She went to try it out in its development stage.

