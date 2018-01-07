A new way to study the night sky

Media player
CES 2018: Evscope's new way to study the night sky
The makers of Unistellar's Evscope say it is 100 times more powerful than a normal telescope. It works by taking several pictures in rapid succession at different exposures.
But when you look through it what are you really seeing? The sky itself or just a series of images?
BBC Click's Dan Simmons tried out the tech ahead of it being put on show at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
Read our giant preview of the tech expo
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
07 Jan 2018
