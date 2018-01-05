I got a tattoo of Grandma's voice

Media player
Woman gets tech-enhanced tattoo of her grandma's voice
If Sakyrah scans the waveform above her heart, she will hear the last voicemail she was left by her grandma.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Sakyrah said the tattoo "melted" her heart the first time she heard it.
"I can't lose it now", she said. "It's going to be with me for the rest of my life."
05 Jan 2018
