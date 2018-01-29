Media player
Night Shift: Game aims to help doctors detect trauma
Click talks to Dr Deepika Mohan who designed a video game about treating patients with severe injuries.
She developed Night Shift to better prepare doctors for trauma triage.
29 Jan 2018
