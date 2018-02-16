The Instagrammable museum: Is it art?
Video

Hot on Instagram - but is it art?

Some museums are incorporating cameras in their exhibits for visitors to get the perfect picture.

But should these social media-friendly experiences be considered art?

Video journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin

  • 16 Feb 2018
