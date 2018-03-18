Media player
What does your knee sound like inside?
A team at the Georgia Institute of Technology is developing a stethoscope for your knees.
It hopes the device will help doctors treat knee-related injuries and arthritis without the need for X-rays.
Video Journalist: Cody Godwin
18 Mar 2018
