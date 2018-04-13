Media player
The never-ending VR escalator journey and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg appears in front of US senators
- Ride-sharing company Uber purchases bike-hire firm Jump
- An escalator manufacturer has developed a never-ending journey on an escalator as a virtual reality experience
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
13 Apr 2018
