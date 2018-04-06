Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Headset allows silent chat with computers - and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the best of the week's technology news including:
- Facebook believes the data of up to 87 million people was improperly shared with the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica - many more than previously disclosed
- A wearable device has been developed which allows you to talk silently to your computer
- An inaugural test flight for a postal drone in Russia crashes shortly after take-off
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
06 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-43667837/headset-allows-silent-chat-with-computers-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window