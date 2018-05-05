'I play Minecraft with my eyes'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I play Minecraft with my eyes'

Becky is 15 years old and has severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy. She can’t control the muscles in her body which makes playing games near impossible.

Now, after months of trials, the charity SpecialEffect has developed new software for the popular video game Minecraft.

This means that Becky will be able to play the game, using just her eyes.

  • 05 May 2018
Go to next video: Football for children with cerebral palsy