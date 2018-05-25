The robot that performs like an acrobat

Video

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Epic Games announces it will be offering a $100m (£74m) prize pot for upcoming Fortnite competitions

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama team up with Netflix to produce film and television shows

Disney Research unveils Stickman, a robot that can do acrobatics

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.