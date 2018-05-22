Is this a newly discovered Van Gogh?

Van Gogh: Could this be a newly discovered painting?
Art restorer Jiri Lauterkranc has been studying a painting called La Crau with a View of Montmajour for three years.
He and his colleague at InsightART used a combination of a specialist X-ray scanner and traditional methods to analyse the painting.
Mr Lauterkranc believes the painting is a genuine Vincent Van Gogh and is sending evidence to the Van Gogh Foundation for final verification.
BBC Click finds out more.
22 May 2018