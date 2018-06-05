The robots taking on your housework
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT CSAIL) have developed VirtualHome where artificial intelligence (AI) can learn how to do household chores.

A simulator teaches robots how to perform tasks by breaking them down into small steps and watching videos.

BBC Click finds out more.

  • 05 Jun 2018