Apple boosts Safari privacy tools

Apple will attempt to frustrate tools deployed by Facebook to automatically track web users, within the next version of its Mac operating system.
"We're shutting that down," declared Apple's software chief Craig Federighi, at the firm's developers conference.
04 Jun 2018
