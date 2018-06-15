The 3D magnets that go inside your body
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 3D magnets that go inside your body plus other news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Apple says it is to change the default settings of its iPhone to stop hackers and others unlocking devices without proper legal authorisation;
  • Dixons Carphone has admitted a huge data breach involving 5.9 million payment cards and 1.2 million personal data records;
  • Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed magnetic 3D-printed structures that crawl, roll and jump that could be used for medical procedures inside the human body.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 15 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Who's testing the World Cup football?