Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambridge Analytica chief: 'What happens if I was the victim?'
The ex-chief of the scandal-hit political consultancy Cambridge Analytica has suggested he and his firm were the victims of a "co-ordinated attack".
Alexander Nix told MPs that many of the accusations made against the collapsed political consultancy were false.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-44391156/cambridge-analytica-chief-what-happens-if-i-was-the-victimRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window