Vegan YouTube 'drama': 'I was falsely accused of offering online sex'
Anna Scanlon created videos about her vegan lifestyle. But after she fell out with a rival vegan vlogger, he started to spread rumours about her. The social media companies took no action - so what did she do next?
11 Jun 2018
