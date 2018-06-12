Kiss kiss bang bang: Sony's E3 event

Media player
E3: Sony PlayStation 4's kiss kiss bang bang event
Sony's E3 video games showcase began with an embrace but soon switched to gun fights and swordplay.
The firm showed off new footage from Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding and Spider-Man and unveiled a samurai-themed game.
But some attendees were disappointed it showcased fewer titles than its rival Microsoft had the day before.
12 Jun 2018
