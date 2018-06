Video

The developer of the WWII video game Battlefield V has been attacked by some gamers for placing its female protagonist on the war's front line.

But at the E3 games expo in Los Angeles, the studio involved assured the BBC's Cody Godwin that it has no regrets about the decision.

