Fortnite fans flock to first stadium show
Thousands of fans of the runaway success Fortnite have enjoyed the game's first ever live event, held at a football stadium in Los Angeles.

The Pro-Am competition saw top Fortnite players pair up with celebrities to compete for a top prize of $1m.

The BBC's North America technology reporter Dave Lee was there.

  • 13 Jun 2018
