Video

The next Call of Duty game - Black Ops 4 - is to include a Battle Royale mode.

The last-to-survive challenge has already made Fornite and Player Unknown's Battlegrounds into massive hits.

But as BBC Click's Kate Russell reports, it's not the only title preparing to invade rivals' turf.

Follow the BBC team at E3 via Twitter plus read and watch all our coverage from the event at bbc.co.uk/e3