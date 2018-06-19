Artificial intelligence... for animals

The AI developed to identify and count wild animals
Researchers at the University of Wyoming are working with online community Snapshot Serengeti to develop artificial intelligence that can identify, count and describe wild animals in Tanzania.
Over 3.2 million pictures of animals - captured by hidden cameras - have been identified by Snapshot Serengeti volunteers and the data collected is being used to power the AI algorithm, using deep neural networks.
