The pizza-making robot and other news
Video

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Adobe says it can identify manipulated images using artificial intelligence;
  • Facebook announces it is giving up on its plan to create drones that beam down internet connectivity;
  • A pizza-making robot that can spread the tomato sauce, put it in the oven, into a cardboard box and cut it up into slices.

  • 29 Jun 2018
