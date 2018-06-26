Media player
Artificial intelligence software sees people through walls
Researchers at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, have created an artificial intelligence software that can see through walls.
This AI software is known as RF-Pose and CSAIL hope to use the technology to detect degenerative diseases by monitoring movement in elderly people.
