The sand-drawing robot and other news

The sand-drawing robot and other tech news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including;
- A security researcher discovers wearing juggalo-style clown make-up could fool some facial recognition systems
- A robotic cockroach is developed by researchers at Harvard
- And the robot that can draw in the sand, acting like a beach printer
06 Jul 2018
