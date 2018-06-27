Family kitchen camera sends video to wrong app
Swann's kitchen security camera sends video to wrong app

The maker of a home security camera has apologised after one of its products transmitted video and audio to the wrong person's app.

The footage - from an unidentified family's kitchen - was received by a BBC journalist who owned one of Swann Security's products.

  • 27 Jun 2018
