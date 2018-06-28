Pokemon Go catches a more realistic Pikachu

Media player
Pokemon Go developer creates a more realistic Pikachu
Pokemon Go's developer says it has created a more realistic version of Pikachu thanks to tech developed by a London-based start-up.
The BBC's North American technology correspondent Dave Lee spoke to Niantic about its acquisition of Matrix Mill, and also asked about its forthcoming Harry Potter game.
28 Jun 2018
