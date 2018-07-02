Social media 'feeding manipulation machine'

Video

Computer scientist Jaron Lanier says people should delete their social media accounts in order to get a greater perspective on life.

He tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that companies such as Google and Facebook are "behaviour modification empires" due to the intense monitoring of their users and the way they send subliminal messages to them.

