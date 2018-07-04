Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Website ban would make prostitutes unsafe'
A cross-party group of MPs has called for "prostitution websites" to be banned in England and Wales.
The MPs say the sites' owners "directly and knowingly" profit from sex-trafficking and want the Home Office to intervene.
But Niki Adams from the English Collective of Prostitutes - which campaigns for the decriminalisation of the industry - told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire that a ban would make life less safe for sex workers.
