How AI is transforming tennis

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How artificial intelligence is transforming tennis
Click goes to Wimbledon to see how artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to highlight the best moments in the tennis tournament and at the same time help players improve their game.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window