Facebook scandal: 'Time is running out'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Facebook scandal: 'Time is running out to fix breaches'

Information commissioner Elizabeth Denham tells the Today programme that time is running out to fix data breaches which could affect election outcomes.

Facebook is facing the maximum fine of £500,000 for allowing 87m user profiles to be illegally obtained in 2014 and 2015.

  • 11 Jul 2018
Go to next video: How the Facebook data scandal unfolded