Could AI replace doctors?

Could artificial intelligence replace doctors?
UK company Babylon Health is testing an artificially intelligent medical chatbot in Rwanda.
A patient's symptoms are entered into the chatbot and it then suggests what needs to be done.
But suggestions that the tech can beat GPs at a medical exam have caused controversy.
BBC Click finds out more.
12 Jul 2018
