A musical instrument for astronauts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A musical instrument for astronauts and other news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including;

  • A family in France has become the first to live in a 3D printed house
  • Chip maker Nvidia uses artificial intelligence to improve images
  • And researchers at MIT develop a zero-gravity musical instrument to provide a soundtrack for space travel

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 13 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Could AI replace doctors?