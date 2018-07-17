Media player
Biggest losers: Who shed followers in the Twitter detox?
In their latest effort to clean the social media platform, Twitter started deleting locked accounts, leaving several celebrities with millions of fewer followers.
The company explained that most locked accounts were created by real people, but were locked because Twitter couldn’t confirm if the original person who created the account still had control of it and access to it.
17 Jul 2018
