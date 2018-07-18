Media player
Google committed a very serious offence says Vestager
The EU's competition watchdog says her record-sized €4.34bn ($5bn; £3.9bn) fine against Google is a result of its illegal behaviour rather than any anti-US sentiment.
Margrethe Vestager told the BBC's Europe reporter Gavin Lee that the tech firm had struck improper agreements with handset-makers to ensure buyers used its search engine rather than rivals'.
Google intends to appeal.
18 Jul 2018
