Plane will stay in sky for 120 days
Zephyr solar plane will stay in sky for 120 days

Airbus is developing a plane that will be able to stay in the sky for 120 days. The Zephyr solar plane is powered by solar energy during the day and solar-charged batteries by night.

UK to build record-breaking solar planes

  • 23 Jul 2018
