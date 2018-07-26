Lasers light up Royal Albert Hall

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turning the Royal Albert Hall into a light show
The Royal Albert Hall became a massive projection screen for an incredible light show as part of the BBC Proms.
The show, Five Telegrams: Sender, was powered by 20 laser projectors that took a week to set up.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window