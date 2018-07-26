Lasers light up Royal Albert Hall
Turning the Royal Albert Hall into a light show

The Royal Albert Hall became a massive projection screen for an incredible light show as part of the BBC Proms.

The show, Five Telegrams: Sender, was powered by 20 laser projectors that took a week to set up.

BBC Click finds out more.

