The robot that cares for your plants

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including;

Mark Zuckerberg is at the centre of a row after saying posts from Holocaust deniers should be allowed on Facebook

Google has been fined a record €4.34bn ($5bn; £3.9bn) over Android. .

And a robot has been developed to look after your plants. The Hexarobot will tell you when your plants need watering and even take them for walks.

