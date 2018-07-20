Media player
The robot that cares for your plants and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including;
Mark Zuckerberg is at the centre of a row after saying posts from Holocaust deniers should be allowed on Facebook
Google has been fined a record €4.34bn ($5bn; £3.9bn) over Android. .
And a robot has been developed to look after your plants. The Hexarobot will tell you when your plants need watering and even take them for walks.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
20 Jul 2018
