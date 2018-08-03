Surveillance camera drones and other news

Media player
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- A US federal judge in Seattle has blocked the release of software that allows consumers to 3D-print firearms
- Dixons Carphone has said a huge data breach that took place last year involved 10 million customers, up from its original estimate of 1.2 million
- Two European tech companies have partnered to create the first ever indoor autonomous surveillance drone
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
03 Aug 2018
