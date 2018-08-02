Could a robotic cockroach aid rescues?
Video

Harvard's robotic cockroach could come to the rescue

Researchers at Harvard University have created a small robot that can walk on water, dive and climb.

Kevin Chen, of the Harvard Microrobotics Laboratory said it was hoped these HAMR robots could eventually be used in rescue and emergency situations.

BBC Click finds out more.

