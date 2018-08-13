Can tech improve your football skills?
Can technology make you a better footballer?

With the new Premier League season underway, Click looks at the technology that could help you improve your game.

There are robotic legs that mimic your shots, a smart football tracked by an app while you perform drills and an augmented reality kit to teach you the rules of the game.

