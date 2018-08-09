Artist uses Google Home to fire a gun
Artist Alexander Reben has found a way to command a Google Home to fire a weapon. He says he did it to show the unforeseen consequences of technology and the inability to control it.

Google says its terms of service prohibit actions that promote gratuitous violence or dangerous activities.

BBC Click finds out more.

