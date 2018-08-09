Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Artist uses Google Home to fire a gun
Artist Alexander Reben has found a way to command a Google Home to fire a weapon. He says he did it to show the unforeseen consequences of technology and the inability to control it.
Google says its terms of service prohibit actions that promote gratuitous violence or dangerous activities.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window