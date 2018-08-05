Media player
What's life as a YouTube child star really like?
Jaadin and Arabella Daho are YouTube stars with millions of subscribers and views. They make £75,000 a year, but they've been also been bullied and at one point had to move home. So is the price of fame worth it?
Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly
05 Aug 2018
