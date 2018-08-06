Slicing up Android Pie's new features

Media player
Android Pie: Slicing up Google's new features
Android Pie - the ninth version of Google's mobile operating system - has launched.
It introduces several features designed to encourage owners to moderate their use of their smartphones, including a new greyscale mode that kicks in at night.
The chief of the firm's London engineering team, Andrei Popescu, showed off this and other innovations to the BBC's Leo Kelion.
06 Aug 2018
