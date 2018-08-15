The mirror reflecting flaws in AI

Video

Artificial intelligence (AI) which rates a user's physical and personality traits based on a photograph of them has been developed by the University of Melbourne and Science Gallery Melbourne.

The Biometric Mirror compares the photograph to a database of what 10,000 people think of different facial appearances.

The project is designed to raise awareness of the flaws of artificial intelligence - the algorithm makes decisions based on other people’s opinions, not facts - and provoke discussion about how it is used.

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick