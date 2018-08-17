A karaoke robot and other tech news

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The karaoke robot and other technology news
BBC Click's Emily Bates looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Facebook signs an exclusive deal to show every La Liga game for the next three seasons to viewers in several countries including India and Pakistan
- Moorfields Eye Hospital and Google’s DeepMind find artificial intelligence can diagnose eye disease as accurately as some leading experts
- An imitation Thomas the Tank Engine is turned into a karaoke robot
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
17 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window