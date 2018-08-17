A karaoke robot and other tech news

Video

BBC Click's Emily Bates looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

Facebook signs an exclusive deal to show every La Liga game for the next three seasons to viewers in several countries including India and Pakistan

Moorfields Eye Hospital and Google’s DeepMind find artificial intelligence can diagnose eye disease as accurately as some leading experts

An imitation Thomas the Tank Engine is turned into a karaoke robot

